Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

Allstate stock opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

