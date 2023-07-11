Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $294.99 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

