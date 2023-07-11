Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 6,067 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 225.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 365,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 116,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.1% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.37 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

