Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $476,000.

Shares of VTHR opened at $196.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.13. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $198.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8417 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

