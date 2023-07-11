Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 696,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,252,000 after acquiring an additional 657,257 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 643,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 427,462 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,826,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

