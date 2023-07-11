Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $124.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $140.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.5152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

