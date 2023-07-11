Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $171.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

