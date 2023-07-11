Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,177,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 4.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.