Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,633 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 252.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,538,000 after purchasing an additional 321,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.