Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 195,493 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 2.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

