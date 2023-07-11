Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 64,358 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,358 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 19.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $125,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $242.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $244.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

