Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,623 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 22.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.