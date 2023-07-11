Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65,772 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up about 2.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.