Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 308.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

