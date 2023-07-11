Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

