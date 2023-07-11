Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 1.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

