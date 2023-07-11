Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JLL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $160.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.64. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $191.79. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

