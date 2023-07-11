Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 348.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 213,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after buying an additional 273,719 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,670,143 shares in the company, valued at $241,272,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,809,409 shares of company stock valued at $67,402,790 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

