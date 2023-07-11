Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chord Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $19.37 EPS.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $156.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $101.30 and a twelve month high of $164.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,590 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.