Reviewing Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) and Its Competitors

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) is one of 674 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have a beta of 0.02, meaning that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.01 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.83 billion $28.41 million 6.97

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 588 865 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.57%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

