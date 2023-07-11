Reviewing Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knife River and U.S. Silica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 0.97 $116.22 million N/A N/A U.S. Silica $1.53 billion 0.67 $78.18 million $1.67 7.99

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Silica.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. Silica 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Knife River and U.S. Silica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Knife River currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. U.S. Silica has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Knife River is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A U.S. Silica 7.89% 20.80% 6.49%

Summary

Knife River beats U.S. Silica on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products. It also provides various grades of whole-grain round silica to the foundry industry; ground silica and industrial minerals products for various products; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, the company offers transportation, equipment rental, and contract labor services. It serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing, building and construction products, chemicals, fillers and extenders, filtration, glass, sports, recreation, and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. in July 2011. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

