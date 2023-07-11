ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.42. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 81,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,649,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,326.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

