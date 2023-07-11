Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SONY opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.