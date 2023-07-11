Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.5 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

