Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.