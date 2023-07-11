Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $60,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

