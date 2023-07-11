Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

ROK stock opened at $335.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.90 and a twelve month high of $335.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

