Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $7.30 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 138.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 88,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 86,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

