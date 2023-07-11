Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 8.8 %

RBCN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

