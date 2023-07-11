Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $12.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,648,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,957,000 after acquiring an additional 106,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

