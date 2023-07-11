Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $142.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Safran Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. Safran has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Safran Increases Dividend

Safran Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

