Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,986 shares of company stock worth $174,575,399. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

