Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,154,152.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,986 shares of company stock worth $174,575,399 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

