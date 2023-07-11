Satovsky Asset Management LLC Acquires 58,940 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 975,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 17.5% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $46,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

