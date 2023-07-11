Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVRE. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 182,297 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,646,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,811,000 after acquiring an additional 150,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

