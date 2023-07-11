Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 2.8% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 226,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,002.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 140,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 568,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 465,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

