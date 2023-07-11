Satovsky Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

