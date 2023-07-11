Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,344,000 after acquiring an additional 382,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.35. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

