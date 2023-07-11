Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

