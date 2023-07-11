Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.