Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,451 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 32.7% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $110,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,432,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

