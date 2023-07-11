Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Navient Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sherborne Investors Management LP bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 914.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 280,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

