Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $56.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

