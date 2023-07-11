Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 338.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.78.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

