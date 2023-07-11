Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

