Sky Investment Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

PFE stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

