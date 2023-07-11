SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,867 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

