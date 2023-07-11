SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

