SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

