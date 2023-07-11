SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,214,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

